Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

