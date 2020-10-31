Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.67.

OSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Norbord alerts:

TSE:OSB opened at C$43.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 394.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$47.88.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$583.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 3.6900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.