Norbord (TSE:OSB) Given a C$56.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Norbord (TSE:OSB) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Norbord from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 394.32. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$13.01 and a 1 year high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$583.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 3.6900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.