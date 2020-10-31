Nord/LB Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

BAS stock opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.20.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

