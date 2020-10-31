Nord/LB Reiterates €7.70 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

