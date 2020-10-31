Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

