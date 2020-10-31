Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northfield Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NFBK opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $539.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Stahlin bought 4,200 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,137. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $149,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

