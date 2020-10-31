Northland Securities Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $99.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $64.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.38.

ENPH opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,476 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,554,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

