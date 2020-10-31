Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes Buys 3,000 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark T. Reitzes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $20,460.00.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

