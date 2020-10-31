NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

