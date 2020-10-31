Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Ntt Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of DCMYY stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. Ntt Docomo has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.