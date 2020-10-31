Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 289.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

