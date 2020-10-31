NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy Purchases 17 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVR stock opened at $3,953.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,614.23. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $56.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

