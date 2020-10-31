NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NXPI opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $18,699,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

