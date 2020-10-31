Nyerium Market Cap Achieves $8,668.82 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $8,668.82 and approximately $33.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00033437 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002187 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002599 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,253,132 coins and its circulating supply is 31,368,505 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

