Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focusing on maintaining the production base and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core assets sales. To preserve liquidity, the company has lowered capital expenditure, dividend rate and identified ways to reduce expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company recently signed a deal to sell some non-core assets, which will assist the company to achieve its 2020 divestiture target. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. It faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.