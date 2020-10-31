Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,051 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 464,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 496,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 347,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $4.08 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

