Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of Ooma worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

