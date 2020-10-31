Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE OPY opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

