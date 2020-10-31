Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Optiva from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Optiva alerts:

Optiva stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Optiva has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.