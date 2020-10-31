ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT Raised to $8.00 at Raymond James

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

ORBC stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 260,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,082 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

