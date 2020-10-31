Orbs Reaches Market Cap of $26.34 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $138,078.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00205562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.01199141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.