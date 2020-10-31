ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $28.88 on Friday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.05 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

