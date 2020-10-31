Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE OSK opened at $67.36 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

