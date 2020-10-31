Oshkosh Corp (OSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.