Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Director Purchases C$15,885.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,750.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, October 20th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$181,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 17,400 shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$62,640.00.

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -28.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.72. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.85.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.