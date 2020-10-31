Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $1,121,507. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $8,772,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

