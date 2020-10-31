Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. AXA bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

