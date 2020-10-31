OWNDATA 24-Hour Volume Hits $91.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $357,535.21 and approximately $91.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00097317 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001011 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00020521 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00006451 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 175.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00039869 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.