Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.