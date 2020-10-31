PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis Sells 1,400 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,349.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stacey Giamalis sold 226 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,650.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $385,330.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 51,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

