Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $114.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.76.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

