ParallelCoin Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $75,459.20 and approximately $310.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00399262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

