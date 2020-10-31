Parkside Investments LLC Buys 57,775 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHM. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.