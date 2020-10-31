Parkside Investments LLC Buys 84,375 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 595,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 55,111 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 122,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU opened at $17.89 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

