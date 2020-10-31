Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 7.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

