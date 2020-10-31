Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

