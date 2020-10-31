Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

PGPHF stock opened at $910.86 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $535.00 and a 1-year high of $1,030.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $902.85.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

