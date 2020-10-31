Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 15.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) rose 15.7% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 6,948,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,667,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,572,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Grant Conroy purchased 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $29,434.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,070.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,961,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,608. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $220.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $254.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.