Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Lessened by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,385 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 103,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

PTEN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $479.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

