PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $7.34 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

PBFX has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

