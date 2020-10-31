PCSB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.60.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PCSB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

