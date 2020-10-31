PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Up 12%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.14. 524,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 902,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of research firms have commented on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

