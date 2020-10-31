PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Up 12%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s share price shot up 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.14. 524,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 902,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
A number of research firms have commented on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.
The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
