Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

PEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $159,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

