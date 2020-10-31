Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Pegasystems stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,385,079 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

