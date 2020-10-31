Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Sells $3,851,106.20 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Sottosanti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

