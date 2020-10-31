Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Sells $3,851,106.20 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Carl Sottosanti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 10th, Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
