PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland Sells 1,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $987,750.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $2,053,440.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $832,350.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $1,727,630.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,200 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $63,576.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $790,650.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00.

NYSE PFSI opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

