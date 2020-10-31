Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.50 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.42-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $39.16 on Friday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities upgraded Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

