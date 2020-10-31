Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.50 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.42-2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.