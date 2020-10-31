Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.50 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.42-2.45 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
