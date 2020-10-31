Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.74

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 153083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
The firm has a market cap of $665.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.
About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
