Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.74

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 153083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $665.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

